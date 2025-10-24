NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 174.00 172.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8927 3.9713 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2001 4.2752 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.80 14.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.67 90.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1569 1.0978 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7200 3.7750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 296.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9700 10.0900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8775 7.0300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9610 5.0820

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6124 0.6157

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

