NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.50 174.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8129 3.8927 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1202 4.2001 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.45 13.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.39 90.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1991 1.1569 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7150 3.7200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 296.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9300 9.9700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9975 6.8775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9300 4.9610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6192 0.6124

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.