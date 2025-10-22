NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar…

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 179.50 176.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7457 3.8129 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0501 4.1202 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.50 13.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.87 91.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1400 1.1991 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6975 3.7150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 296.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9400 9.9300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9850 6.9975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9980 4.9300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6166 0.6192

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

