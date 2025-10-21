NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 179.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7478 3.7457 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0476 4.0501 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.45 13.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 92.05 90.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1641 1.1400 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6500 3.6975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 296.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.9400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9350 6.9850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9315 4.9980

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6178 0.6166

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

