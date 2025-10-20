NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.75 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7346 3.7478 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0422 4.0476 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.45 13.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.66 92.05 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1517 1.1641 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6150 3.6500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 296.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.8000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9450 6.9350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9580 4.9315

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6123 0.6178

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

