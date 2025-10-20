Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 20, 2025, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0735
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.75 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7346 3.7478
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0422 4.0476
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.45 13.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.66 92.05
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1517 1.1641
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.9200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6150 3.6500
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 296.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.8000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9450 6.9350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9580 4.9315

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6123 0.6178

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

