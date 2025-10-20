NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0735 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0788
|1.0735
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|176.75
|177.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7346
|3.7478
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0422
|4.0476
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4550
|1.4550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.45
|13.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.66
|92.05
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1517
|1.1641
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|438.50
|438.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9100
|3.9200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6150
|3.6500
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|285.80
|296.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7100
|9.8000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.9450
|6.9350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5079
|0.4937
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9580
|4.9315
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6123
|0.6178
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
