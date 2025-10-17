NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.75 176.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7787 3.7346 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0858 4.0422 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.40 13.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.45 88.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1843 1.1517 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.6150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 285.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8350 6.9450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9720 4.9580

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6126 0.6123

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

