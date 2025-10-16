Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 16, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.75 170.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6849 3.7787
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9804 4.0858
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.35 13.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.75 94.45
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2347 1.1843
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 438.50 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.8700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6625 3.6300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 285.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.6700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8100 6.8350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9805 4.9720

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6101 0.6126

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

