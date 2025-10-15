NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 170.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5686 3.6849 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8792 3.9804 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.90 13.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.57 94.75 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1725 1.2347 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 438.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.8300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6775 3.6625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 285.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6600 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6150 6.8100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1005 4.9805

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6109 0.6101

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

