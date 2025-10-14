NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0788 1.0788 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 167.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6232 3.5686 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9249 3.8792 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.90 12.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.71 94.57 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1786 1.1725 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.8100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7225 3.6775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 285.80 285.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6500 9.6600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6175 6.6150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5079 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8485 5.1005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6134 0.6109

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

