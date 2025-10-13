Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 13, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0788
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.00 170.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6954 n.a.
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9966 n.a.
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.05 12.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.54 95.71
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1506 1.1786
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8800 3.8300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7075 3.7225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 285.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8100 9.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6700 6.6175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0755 4.8485

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6197 0.6134

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

