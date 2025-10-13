NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0788 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0788 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.00 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6954 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9966 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.05 12.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.54 95.71 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1506 1.1786 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8800 3.8300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7075 3.7225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 285.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8100 9.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6700 6.6175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.5079

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0755 4.8485

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6197 0.6134

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

