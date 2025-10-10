Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 10, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.75 176.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6126 3.6954
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9121 3.9966
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.10 13.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.23 96.54
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2068 1.1506
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.8800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6225 3.7075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8500 9.8100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6550 6.6700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0460 5.0755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6241 0.6197

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

