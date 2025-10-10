NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.75 176.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6126 3.6954 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9121 3.9966 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.10 13.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.23 96.54 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2068 1.1506 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.8800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6225 3.7075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8500 9.8100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6550 6.6700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0460 5.0755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6241 0.6197

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.