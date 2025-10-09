NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.50 173.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6796 3.6126 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9760 3.9121 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.10 13.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 98.00 97.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2458 1.2068 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 416.00 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6275 3.6225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7800 9.8500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6450 6.6550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0480 5.0460

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6196 0.6241

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

