NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.00 173.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7807 3.6796 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0648 3.9760 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 98.10 98.00 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1775 1.2458 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 416.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.9000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6375 3.6275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7400 9.7800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6150 6.6450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9870 5.0480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6264 0.6196

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.