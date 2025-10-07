NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0941
|1.0941
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|179.00
|175.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6704
|3.7807
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9532
|4.0648
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4550
|1.4550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.20
|13.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.14
|98.10
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1797
|1.1775
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|413.94
|413.94
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8900
|3.9200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5925
|3.6375
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|292.80
|292.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7500
|9.7400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.7475
|6.6150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4949
|0.4949
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0580
|4.9870
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6280
|0.6264
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
