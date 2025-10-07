Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 7, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 179.00 175.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6704 3.7807
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9532 4.0648
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.14 98.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1797 1.1775
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.9200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5925 3.6375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7500 9.7400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7475 6.6150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0580 4.9870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6280 0.6264

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up