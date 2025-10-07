NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0941 1.0941 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 179.00 175.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6704 3.7807 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9532 4.0648 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.14 98.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1797 1.1775 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5925 3.6375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 292.80 292.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7500 9.7400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7475 6.6150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0580 4.9870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6280 0.6264

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

