NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1228
|1.0941
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|179.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7248
|3.6704
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0082
|3.9532
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.6250
|1.4550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.25
|13.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|99.68
|90.14
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2019
|1.1797
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|413.94
|413.94
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9100
|3.8900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5975
|3.5925
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|291.10
|292.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8000
|9.7500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.8050
|6.7475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4949
|0.4949
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8980
|5.0580
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6309
|0.6280
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
