NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.0941 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 179.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7248 3.6704 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0082 3.9532 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6250 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.25 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.68 90.14 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2019 1.1797 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.8900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5975 3.5925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.10 292.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.7500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8050 6.7475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8980 5.0580

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6309 0.6280

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

