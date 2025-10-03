NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.50 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6302 3.7248 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9140 4.0082 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6250 1.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.60 13.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.82 99.68 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1899 1.2019 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8600 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6375 3.5975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.10 291.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7000 9.8000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.4200 6.8050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8305 4.8980

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6359 0.6309

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

