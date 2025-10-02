NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.00 175.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5974 3.6302 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8799 3.9140 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6250 1.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 12.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.71 100.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2747 1.1899 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 413.94 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6750 3.6375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.10 291.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5900 9.7000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7275 6.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8050 4.8305

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6377 0.6359

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

