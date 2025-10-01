NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1228 1.1228 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 172.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6207 3.5974 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9039 3.8799 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6250 1.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.80 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.13 100.71 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1831 1.2747 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 413.94

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6825 3.6750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.10 291.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.5900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7425 6.7275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4949 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8410 4.8050

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6350 0.6377

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

