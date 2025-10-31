NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.50 182.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6546 3.6974 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9501 3.9963 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.97 88.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0650 1.0916 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3950 3.3300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4700 10.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3050 6.9550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2335 5.0780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6351 0.6262

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

