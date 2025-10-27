Whirlpool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings to be $7 per share.

