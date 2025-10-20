When Is the Best Time to Exercise?

The short answer: The best time to exercise is whenever you’ll actually do it. Let’s be real. If I claimed…

The short answer: The best time to exercise is whenever you’ll actually do it.

Let’s be real. If I claimed the “ideal” time to work out is 4 a.m. (which it’s not), most people would tune out and move on. The truth is, there’s no universally perfect time. What matters most is what works best for you, so the best time to work out will be based on your goals, schedule, preferences, responsibilities and energy levels.

So, let’s reframe the question: When are you most likely to follow through with your workouts, week after week? That’s the key to building a sustainable fitness habit. Few people just find the time to exercise; instead, those who succeed in maintaining a healthy lifestyle make the time to work out. Plus, when motivation wanes, it’s your routine that will keep you going.

Create a Workout Routine That Works for You

While personal preference plays a major role, it’s not the only consideration. For example:

— If you’re taking group classes, your options are limited to the facility’s schedule.

— Starting a walking group? You’ll need to agree on a time that works for everyone.

— Doing outdoor workouts? Weather, daylight and traffic patterns can influence what’s practical and safe. You might not want to schedule your daily bike ride during the evening rush hour, and you might want to avoid exercising during the cold morning hours in winter or at peak sun during the summer.

Ultimately, your routine should prioritize convenience and consistency, but knowing the pros and cons of different times of day can help fine-tune your plan.

Recognize that you may need to adjust your workout plan as seasons and weather change, as well as with sunrise and sunset plans. Daylight savings time could have you suddenly working out in the dark if you aren’t prepared to adjust.

Morning Exercise

Benefits of working out in the morning

Some people find that starting their days with exercise allows them to be more consistent and establish a reliable routine, since the events of the day haven’t yet conspired to derail them. They also tout the energy boost and improved mood they feel as they start their days and often report that early exercise sets the tone for them to make healthier choices all day long.

Many people also feel more productive and less stressed if they start their day with a workout. In addition, exercising in the morning and on an empty stomach, or fasted, is believed by some, despite mixed evidence, to be the best way to burn stored fat and lose weight.

Drawbacks to working out in the morning

The major disadvantage of morning workouts is obvious: You have to get out of bed earlier if the rest of your daily schedule is going to stay the same. Many beginners get caught up in the excitement and high levels of motivation they feel when getting started and enthusiastically declare, “I’m going to wake up at 6 o’clock and hit the gym before work five days a week!”

While that’s a great plan if it matches your personality and schedule, take a step back and be honest with yourself about how long that’s sustainable. If it may not be, try waking up early just one or two days a week to see how it goes. You may find that your body clock and circadian rhythm quickly adjusts, making those early-morning alarms easier to manage as the weeks pass. Or, you may decide that another time of day works better for you.

Afternoon Exercise

Benefits of working out in the afternoon

A lunchtime or mid-afternoon workout can be a great way to break up the workday and fight the mental fatigue and physical tension that can build up while sitting at your desk. It can provide a much-needed energy boost and mental health break, leaving you more productive toward the end of the workday. Even a quick walk may be enough to drive these benefits.

Drawbacks of working out in the afternoon

One potential downside to afternoon workouts is limited time. Sneaking away from the office to squeeze in some exercise in the middle of the workday can be a little challenging. Even if you can free up the time (the best strategy is to put it in your calendar and treat it like you would a meeting or appointment), you may have to cut workouts short in order to allow time for showering and changing your clothes before returning to work.

Also, meal planning can be a little tricky if you exercise at lunchtime. It may take some trial and error to determine if working out before or after lunch is best for you.

Evening Exercise

Benefits of working out in the evening

A late-day workout is most convenient for many people and can be an effective stress-reliever after a long day of work if you have the energy to exercise and don’t allow fatigue to keep you from following through on your fitness goals.

Gyms typically offer plenty of after-work classes, and it may be easier to find a workout partner who is free in the evening than one who is up for a 6 a.m. gym meet-up. One other important benefit of evening workouts is that time spent exercising often replaces less healthy activities like watching TV or playing on your phone.

Drawbacks to working out in the evening

The most often cited disadvantage of evening workouts is the potential for disrupted sleep. The energy boost that physical activity provides may be counterproductive if you exercise too close to bedtime. For that reason, a mindful, stress-relieving activity like yoga or a stretching class may be a better option in the evening and can ease you into the rest and recovery needed to stay healthy and sustain consistent physical activity.

In addition, willpower wanes over the course of the day for most people, which is why it can be more difficult to hit the gym in the evening, even when you wake in the morning with the best of intentions. Paying for a class or committing to a friend can make it easier to follow through.

The Best Exercise Time

No matter what the latest study says, the best time to work out is the one that fits your life and keeps you coming back. Consistency trumps timing. Be honest about your preferences, experiment with different routines, and don’t hesitate to adjust based on what feels sustainable.

Whether it’s morning, noon or night, just get moving. And remember that the best time to start is now.

