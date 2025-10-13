What to Know About Pursuing an MBA Abroad

Business school hopefuls looking for global exposure and to build an international network may want to consider earning an MBA…

Business school hopefuls looking for global exposure and to build an international network may want to consider earning an MBA outside of the U.S.

But keep in mind that “pursuing opportunities outside your home country can be more challenging than you might expect,” Sabrina Nasir, a recent MBA graduate of the London Business School in the United Kingdom, wrote in an email. “Visa considerations, different recruitment timelines and cultural differences mean there will be rejections along the way. Persistence and continued networking are essential.”

Here’s what U.S. students should know about earning an MBA abroad.

Factors to Consider Before Earning an MBA Abroad

Location

A school’s location is critical, says Oliver Ashby, MBA program director at the London Business School.

“Is it in a city with strong corporate presence and employment links?” he wrote in an email. “Are industry speakers likely to be based there, or visit?”

Don’t underestimate “that U.S.-educated citizens have more networks in the U.S.,” says Esther Magna, principal MBA admissions consultant at Stacy Blackman Consulting. “So, they’re going to look at that (as), ‘If I go to a U.S. program instead of in Europe, even in this current crazy time that we’re in, we have more people to lean on. Uncle Joe knows somebody in terms of career opportunities.’ So those are all factors to consider here.”

But think about “how much of a global reach” you want after completing an MBA program, Ashby adds. “Having accessible contacts in multiple geographies is both important for job opportunities but also client contacts.”

Cost

Pricing varies per MBA program. ?However, European education, for instance, is often shorter in duration and lower in tuition costs compared with U.S. programs, Magna says.

Students must also weigh potential financial aid opportunities; factor in other education-related costs, such as travel and living expenses; and research the overall return on investment for a particular program, experts say.

Career Goals

Consider your own career goals, including whether you want to work in the U.S. or internationally.

“I wanted my MBA experience to push me beyond my comfort zone, both professionally and personally,” Nasir says. “After several years in consulting in Washington, D.C., I realized that most of my work had a U.S.-centric lens, and I wanted to understand how businesses operate across different markets and cultures.”

Getting a job in the U.S. after completing an MBA abroad is often difficult, as you’re competing with graduates of household name brands, says Pascal Michels, senior MBA admissions consultant and director at Menlo Coaching.

“If you are determined to spend a couple of years working and living in London, well then your odds are always going to be best if you study in London,” and the same applies to other countries, he says. For instance, 45% of 2024 LBS graduates accepted jobs in the UK, while 9% were employed in other parts of Europe.

However, Michels says, “one of the hidden advantages of studying abroad is that if you come back, you can build a case, saying, ‘Look, I wanted this international exposure and it’s taught me so much. And now equipped with (these skills), I come back to the U.S. labor market because I want to impart these learnings.’ Now, I see that working out with someone who perhaps has a strong undergrad and already a network to rely on” in the U.S. already.

Attending a certain business school or earning an MBA doesn’t guarantee employment, Ashby notes. Take time to research a program’s career support resources and job attainment statistics, and average salaries in the country of interest — which are often lower in Europe compared to the U.S., experts say.

“Having a thriving alumni network is very important, as this will help candidates looking for international roles,” Ashby says. “Ask the school if they have a strong alumni presence in the U.S., including alumni clubs in different cities. Having an MBA from a top global school, like LBS, can make you stand out against your local competition.”

Ways to Stand Out in the Application

American students are very attractive to non-U.S. schools, Michels says.

“There’s a fantastic opportunity for U.S. applicants outside of the U.S.,” he says. “The MBA being an American invention created by Harvard, and the U.S. being the biggest market for MBAs, every leading non-U.S. school has a strategic imperative to build a footprint in the U.S. … The U.S. applicant who goes to European or other non-U.S. schools does a career (stint) for a couple of years in that country or that region and then returns to the U.S. is valuable to these programs because over time, you build an alumni base in the key market.”

However, schools need to “buy” why you want to study abroad, so it’s important to engage with these programs by talking to current students and alumni, Michels adds. You also need to demonstrate how the program aligns with your career goals.

“?Find a place for the non-U.S. program in your desired career trajectory,” he says. “And then be ready to explain — whether that’s in the form of an essay or during an interview — why the non-U.S. school makes sense for these goals and how the school is going to help you achieve those goals. It’s only if you’ve had a significant volume of interaction with the school that they will ‘buy’ that it is indeed your priority to study outside of the U.S.”

Candidates should also show global adaptability and a desire to be in a multinational environment, Magna says.

Ultimately, Ashby says, all MBA applicants must be “clear about why specifically they are applying to a particular school. Intentional candidates, by which I mean candidates who have clearly thought through their goals, why they want to come to a particular school and how they will navigate the program, are likely to be looked at favorably by admissions officers.”

How to Prepare for an MBA Abroad

From the moment you’re admitted, start networking, Michels says. For instance, search for program alumni on LinkedIn who work in a sector of interest.

“Generally, the alumni are quite responsive,” he says. “You basically reach out to people who went to that program and you pick their brains on how they got to where they are.”

Learning the language of the country where your program is located, if applicable, can be beneficial, especially if you plan to pursue a job in the area post-graduation, experts say.

?”Of course in the UK, the point is moot,” Michels says. “But if you look at large business education-providing countries like Spain or France, although you can perfectly well do your degree without speaking the language, life is going to be so much easier and so much more pleasant if you take a head start picking up that language.”

Adjusting to a degree program and new country doesn’t happen overnight. “Be mindful that stepping out of your usual environment comes with practical and emotional adjustments,” Nasir says.

“Your friends and family will be in different time zones, you will need to figure out banking, currency exchanges and housing rules, and it can take time to feel settled,” she says. “You will also discover new cultural norms in the classroom, from how people participate in discussions to how feedback is given, which may differ from what you are used to. Being patient and observant will help you adapt and thrive.”

Additionally, don’t forget to “slow down and enjoy the experience,” Nasir adds. “The MBA moves quickly, and it is one of the few times in life you get a career break to focus on personal growth, explore a new city and connect with people from all over the world.”

