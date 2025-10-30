Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $80 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

