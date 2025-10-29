Wex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $80.3…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $80.3 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $691.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.76 to $3.96.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $646 million to $666 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.76 to $15.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion.

