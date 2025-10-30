Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Westwood Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Westwood Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 5:26 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up