Westlake: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Thursday reported a loss of $782 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $6.06 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

