Western Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.18 billion.

