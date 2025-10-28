Live Radio
Western New England Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 4:17 PM

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Westfield, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

