Western Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.18 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $2.03.

