Westamerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $28.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Rafael, California-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WABC

