West Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $140 million.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $804.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785.5 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.06 to $7.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion.

