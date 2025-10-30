Wesco International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $187.5 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $187.5 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $3.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $6.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.89 billion.

Wesco International expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share.

