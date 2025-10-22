WesBanco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $83.6 million. The…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $83.6 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $387.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $261.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

