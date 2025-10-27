Welltower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, said it had funds from operations of $919.2 million, or $1.34 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.30 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $280.6 million, or 41 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.24 to $5.30 per share.

