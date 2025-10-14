Wells Fargo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.59…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.59 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had earnings of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $31.91 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.44 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.19 billion.

