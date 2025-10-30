WEC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $271.6 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $271.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

