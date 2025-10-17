Webster Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $261.2 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $261.2 million.

The bank, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $732.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.9 million.

