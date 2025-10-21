Weatherford: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $81 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $81 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

