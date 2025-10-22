WD-40: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.56.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91 million, or $6.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $620 million.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $5.75 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $655 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.