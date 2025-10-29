Waystar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $268.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.5 million.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.47 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.