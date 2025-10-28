Wayfair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday reported a loss of $99 million in its third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday reported a loss of $99 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

