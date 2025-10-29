Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Wednesday reported profit of $161.6 million…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Wednesday reported profit of $161.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.98.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO.B

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.