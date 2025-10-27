Waste Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $603 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $603 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.44 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.49 billion.

Waste Management expects full-year revenue of $25.28 billion.

