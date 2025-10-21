Waste Connections: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $286.3 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $286.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

