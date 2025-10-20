Washington Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.8…

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.