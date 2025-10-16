WaFd: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $60.6 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $60.6 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $344.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $188.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.1 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $725.5 million.

