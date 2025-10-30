Wabash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported net income of $40 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported net income of $40 million in its third quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $381.6 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2.05 per share to a loss of $1.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.5 billion.

