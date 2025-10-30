Vulcan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $374.9…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $374.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.