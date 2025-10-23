Visteon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $57 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $917 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $949.7 million.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.85 billion.

