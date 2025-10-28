Visa: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.09 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.98 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $10.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on V at https://www.zacks.com/ap/V

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.